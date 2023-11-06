UBS Upgrades Entergy (ETR)

Fintel reports that on November 6, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Entergy (NYSE:ETR) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.53% Upside

As of October 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Entergy is 108.52. The forecasts range from a low of 92.92 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents an increase of 10.53% from its latest reported closing price of 98.18.

The projected annual revenue for Entergy is 12,511MM, a decrease of 1.45%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.83.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1473 funds or institutions reporting positions in Entergy. This is a decrease of 17 owner(s) or 1.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ETR is 0.25%, a decrease of 12.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 222,863K shares. The put/call ratio of ETR is 1.19, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 10,471K shares representing 4.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,897K shares, representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 18.55% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,587K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,530K shares, representing an increase of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 15.90% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 5,586K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 5,071K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,046K shares, representing a decrease of 78.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 48.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,034K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,748K shares, representing an increase of 5.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ETR by 13.21% over the last quarter.

Entergy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Entergy Corporation is an integrated energy company engaged in electric power production, transmission and retail distribution operations. Entergy delivers electricity to 3 million utility customers in Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and Texas. Entergy owns and operates one of the cleanest large-scale U.S. power generating fleets with approximately 30,000 megawatts of electric generating capacity, including 8,000 megawatts of nuclear power. Headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, Entergy has annual revenues of $10 billion and more than 13,000 employees.

