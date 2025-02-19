UBS Upgrades Edison International (LSE:0IFJ)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Edison International (LSE:0IFJ) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edison International is 84.74 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 57.56 GBX to a high of 105.91 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of 75.28 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is 17,822MM, an increase of 2.89%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.16.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0IFJ is 0.29%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 417,969K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,432K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,997K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,160K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,092K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 14.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,114K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,876K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,984K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,621K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 52.04% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,130K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,224K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0IFJ by 10.29% over the last quarter.

