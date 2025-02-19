UBS Upgrades Edison International (EIX)

Fintel reports that on February 18, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Edison International (NYSE:EIX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.99% Upside

As of February 19, 2025, the average one-year price target for Edison International is $79.00/share. The forecasts range from a low of $48.48 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents an increase of 53.99% from its latest reported closing price of $51.30 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Edison International is 17,234MM, a decrease of 0.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.48.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,705 funds or institutions reporting positions in Edison International. This is an increase of 39 owner(s) or 2.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EIX is 0.29%, an increase of 5.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.63% to 417,977K shares. The put/call ratio of EIX is 0.59, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 18,432K shares representing 4.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,997K shares , representing a decrease of 3.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 12.01% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,160K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,092K shares , representing an increase of 0.56%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 14.55% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,114K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,876K shares , representing an increase of 2.35%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 14.30% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 9,984K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,621K shares , representing an increase of 3.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 52.04% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,130K shares representing 2.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,224K shares , representing a decrease of 1.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EIX by 10.29% over the last quarter.

Edison International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Edison International is one of the nation’s largest electric utility holding companies, providing clean and reliable energy and energy services through its independent companies. Headquartered in Rosemead, California, Edison International is the parent company of Southern California Edison Company, a utility that delivers electricity to 15 million people across Southern, Central and Coastal California. Edison International is also the parent company of Edison Energy, a global energy advisory company delivering comprehensive, data-driven energy solutions to commercial and industrial users to meet their cost, sustainability and risk goals.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.