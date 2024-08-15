UBS Upgrades Dutch Bros (BROS)

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.26% Upside

As of August 6, 2024, the average one-year price target for Dutch Bros is $42.10/share. The forecasts range from a low of $34.34 to a high of $52.50. The average price target represents an increase of 39.26% from its latest reported closing price of $30.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Dutch Bros is 1,301MM, an increase of 16.30%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.62.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 476 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dutch Bros. This is an increase of 110 owner(s) or 30.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BROS is 0.27%, an increase of 18.15%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 27.92% to 105,042K shares. The put/call ratio of BROS is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

TSG Consumer Partners holds 5,218K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,551K shares , representing a decrease of 485.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 48.18% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 3,962K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,435K shares , representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 18.80% over the last quarter.

Citadel Advisors holds 3,904K shares representing 3.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,847K shares , representing a decrease of 24.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 6.04% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,620K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,801K shares , representing a decrease of 4.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 23.27% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,489K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,386K shares , representing an increase of 60.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BROS by 25.98% over the last quarter.

Dutch Bros Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dutch Bros is a high growth operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops that focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Founded in 1992 by brothers Dane and Travis Boersma, Dutch Bros began with a double-head espresso machine and a pushcart in Grants Pass, Oregon. While espresso-based beverages are still at the core of what the company does, Dutch Bros now offers a wide variety of unique, customizable cold and hot beverages that delight a broad array of customers. Dutch Bros is more than just the products the company serves—it is dedicated to making a massive difference in the lives of its employees, customers and communities. This combination of hand-crafted and high-quality beverages, its unique drive-thru experience and its community-driven, people-first culture has allowed us to successfully open new shops and continue to share the “Dutch Luv” at 471 locations in 11 states as of June 30, 2021.

