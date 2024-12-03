UBS Upgrades DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for DTE Energy (LSE:0I6Q) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.15% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy is 138.55 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 125.15 GBX to a high of 151.21 GBX. The average price target represents an increase of 10.15% from its latest reported closing price of 125.78 GBX / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy is 17,103MM, an increase of 37.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.77.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,540 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy. This is an increase of 36 owner(s) or 2.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0I6Q is 0.24%, an increase of 0.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.43% to 213,296K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 20,189K shares representing 9.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,667K shares , representing a decrease of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 2.09% over the last quarter.

AMECX - INCOME FUND OF AMERICA holds 6,750K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,083K shares , representing an increase of 9.88%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 15.48% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 6,601K shares representing 3.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,356K shares , representing an increase of 18.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 24.95% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 6,226K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,359K shares , representing a decrease of 2.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 8.21% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 5,800K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,557K shares , representing an increase of 4.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0I6Q by 79.07% over the last quarter.

