UBS Upgrades DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (DTG)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DTG) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.71% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is $22.06/share. The forecasts range from a low of $19.92 to a high of $24.07. The average price target represents an increase of 14.71% from its latest reported closing price of $19.23 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is 16,277MM, an increase of 31.11%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.76.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 18 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 5.88% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTG is 0.14%, an increase of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.09% to 2,981K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,078K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,131K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 6.04% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 455K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 402K shares , representing an increase of 11.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 4.20% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 450K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 462K shares , representing a decrease of 2.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 2.91% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 247K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 219K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 217K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTG by 0.77% over the last quarter.

