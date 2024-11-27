UBS Upgrades DICK'S Sporting Goods (DKS)

Fintel reports that on November 27, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for DICK'S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.21% Upside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for DICK'S Sporting Goods is $241.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $139.44 to a high of $283.50. The average price target represents an increase of 13.21% from its latest reported closing price of $213.59 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DICK'S Sporting Goods is 12,856MM, a decrease of 4.24%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 13.02.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,372 funds or institutions reporting positions in DICK'S Sporting Goods. This is an increase of 53 owner(s) or 4.02% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKS is 0.22%, an increase of 11.61%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.12% to 62,328K shares. The put/call ratio of DKS is 1.07, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 5,948K shares representing 10.28% ownership of the company.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,811K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,811K shares , representing a decrease of 0.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 11.31% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 1,789K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,731K shares , representing an increase of 3.22%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 20.80% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,751K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,748K shares , representing an increase of 0.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 8.61% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,377K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,391K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKS by 12.26% over the last quarter.

Dicks Sporting Goods Background Information



Founded in 1948, DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. is a leading omni-channel sporting goods retailer offering an extensive assortment of authentic, high-quality sports equipment, apparel, footwear and accessories. As of January 30, 2021, the Company operated 728 DICK'S Sporting Goods locations across the United States, serving and inspiring athletes and outdoor enthusiasts to achieve their personal best through a blend of dedicated teammates, in-store services and unique specialty shop-in-shops dedicated to Team Sports, Athletic Apparel, Golf, Lodge/Outdoor, Fitness and Footwear. Headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA, DICK'S also owns and operates Golf Galaxy and Field & Stream specialty stores, as well as GameChanger, a youth sports mobile app for scheduling, communications and live scorekeeping. DICK'S offers its products through a dynamic eCommerce platform that is integrated with its store network and provides customers with the convenience and expertise of a 24-hour storefront.

