UBS Upgrades Delta Air Lines (BIT:1DAL)

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Delta Air Lines (BIT:1DAL) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 2,012 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an decrease of 27 owner(s) or 1.32% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1DAL is 0.27%, an increase of 1,046.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.55% to 646,443K shares.

Sanders Capital holds 30,692K shares representing 4.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,765K shares , representing an increase of 3.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DAL by 24.05% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 21,408K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,932K shares , representing a decrease of 2.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DAL by 24.91% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,219K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,425K shares , representing a decrease of 1.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DAL by 16.20% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 18,312K shares representing 2.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,180K shares , representing an increase of 17.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1DAL by 7.22% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,353K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,795K shares , representing an increase of 3.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 1DAL by 16.43% over the last quarter.

