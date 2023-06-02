UBS Upgrades CSX (CSX)

Fintel reports that on June 1, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.60% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for CSX is 35.96. The forecasts range from a low of 26.26 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 14.60% from its latest reported closing price of 31.38.

The projected annual revenue for CSX is 14,874MM, a decrease of 1.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.92.

CSX Declares $0.11 Dividend

On May 10, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.11 per share ($0.44 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.11 per share.

At the current share price of $31.38 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.40%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.29%, the lowest has been 0.37%, and the highest has been 2.18%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.67 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.21. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2428 funds or institutions reporting positions in CSX. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSX is 0.32%, a decrease of 8.37%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.37% to 1,684,673K shares. The put/call ratio of CSX is 0.89, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 86,398K shares representing 4.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 87,145K shares, representing a decrease of 0.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 7.10% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 63,855K shares representing 3.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 63,907K shares, representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 10.84% over the last quarter.

Soroban Capital Partners holds 52,593K shares representing 2.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 58,101K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 0.08% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 51,566K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 42,768K shares, representing an increase of 17.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 8.44% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 49,058K shares representing 2.41% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,602K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSX by 9.53% over the last quarter.

CSX Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CSX Corporation, based in Jacksonville, Florida, is a premier transportation company. It provides rail, intermodal and rail-to-truck transload services and solutions to customers across a broad array of markets, including energy, industrial, construction, agricultural and consumer products. For nearly 200 years, CSX has played a critical role in the nation's economic expansion and industrial development. Its network connects every major metropolitan area in the eastern United States, where nearly two-thirds of the nation's population resides. It also links more than 230 short-line railroads and more than 70 ocean, river and lake ports with major population centers and farming towns alike.

