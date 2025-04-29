UBS Upgrades Crane (CR)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Crane (NYSE:CR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.89% Upside

As of April 24, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crane is $180.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $145.44 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 13.89% from its latest reported closing price of $158.21 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crane is 3,668MM, an increase of 68.37%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.43.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 901 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crane. This is an increase of 17 owner(s) or 1.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CR is 0.25%, an increase of 1.33%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.67% to 56,837K shares. The put/call ratio of CR is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,456K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 9.79% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,455K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,579K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,425K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 1.67% over the last quarter.

Crane Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Crane Co. is a diversified manufacturer of highly engineered industrial products. Founded in 1855, Crane Co. provides products and solutions to customers in the chemicals, oil & gas, power, automated payment solutions, banknote design and production and aerospace & defense markets, along with a wide range of general industrial and consumer related end markets. The Company has four business segments: Fluid Handling, Payment & Merchandising Technologies, Aerospace & Electronics and Engineered Materials. Crane Co. has approximately 11,000 employees in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia and Australia.

