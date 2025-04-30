UBS Upgrades Crane (BMV:CR)

Fintel reports that on April 29, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Crane (BMV:CR) from Neutral to Buy.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 2,456K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing an increase of 14.49%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 9.79% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 2,455K shares representing 4.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 1,579K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,520K shares , representing an increase of 3.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 4.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,519K shares representing 2.64% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,531K shares , representing a decrease of 0.73%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CR by 6.20% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,425K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,287K shares , representing an increase of 9.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CR by 1.67% over the last quarter.

