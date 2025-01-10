UBS Upgrades Commercial Metals (CMC)

Fintel reports that on January 10, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.16% Upside

As of December 23, 2024, the average one-year price target for Commercial Metals is $65.28/share. The forecasts range from a low of $56.56 to a high of $78.75. The average price target represents an increase of 39.16% from its latest reported closing price of $46.91 / share.

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The projected annual revenue for Commercial Metals is 7,396MM, a decrease of 5.57%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.38.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 916 funds or institutions reporting positions in Commercial Metals. This is an decrease of 18 owner(s) or 1.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMC is 0.24%, an increase of 3.67%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.81% to 131,067K shares. The put/call ratio of CMC is 1.25, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management holds 4,142K shares representing 3.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,673K shares , representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 18.78% over the last quarter.

FTHNX - Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small-Cap Equity Fund Investor Shares holds 3,923K shares representing 3.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,421K shares , representing a decrease of 12.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 21.69% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,811K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,809K shares , representing an increase of 0.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 61.29% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,685K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,679K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 5.98% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 3,595K shares representing 3.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,599K shares , representing a decrease of 0.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMC by 8.83% over the last quarter.

Commercial Metals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Commercial Metals Company and its subsidiaries manufacture, recycle and fabricate steel and metal products, related materials and services through a network including seven electric arc furnace ("EAF") mini mills, two EAF micro mills, a rerolling mill, steel fabrication and processing plants, construction-related product warehouses, and metal recycling facilities in the U.S. and Poland.

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This story originally appeared on Fintel.

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