UBS Upgrades Comerica (CMA)

Fintel reports that on April 10, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Comerica (NYSE:CMA) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 25.52% Upside

As of April 1, 2025, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $69.16/share. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $84.00. The average price target represents an increase of 25.52% from its latest reported closing price of $55.10 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is 4,096MM, an increase of 28.20%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.03.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,030 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.20%, an increase of 1.10%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.71% to 143,160K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 0.79, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 8,440K shares representing 6.43% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,152K shares , representing an increase of 3.42%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 9.06% over the last quarter.

Charles Schwab Investment Management holds 4,432K shares representing 3.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,306K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 18.41% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,222K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,096K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,195K shares , representing a decrease of 2.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 0.65% over the last quarter.

North Reef Capital Management holds 4,050K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,500K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 14.93% over the last quarter.

Comerica Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

