UBS Upgrades Coherus Biosciences (CHRS)

On March 28, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Coherus Biosciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 172.08% Upside

As of March 28, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coherus Biosciences is $17.47. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 172.08% from its latest reported closing price of $6.42.

The projected annual revenue for Coherus Biosciences is $425MM, an increase of 101.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$1.26.

What are Large Shareholders Doing?

Temasek Holdings holds 7,381K shares representing 9.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase & holds 6,505K shares representing 8.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,125K shares, representing an increase of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 19.65% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 6,218K shares representing 7.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,107K shares, representing an increase of 1.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 22.00% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 4,816K shares representing 6.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,720K shares, representing an increase of 2.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 23.49% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 4,533K shares representing 5.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,935K shares, representing an increase of 35.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHRS by 8.34% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 392 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coherus Biosciences. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 1.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHRS is 0.08%, a decrease of 24.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 92,203K shares. The put/call ratio of CHRS is 0.14, indicating a bullish outlook.

Coherus Biosciences Background Information

Coherus is a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company with the mission to increase access to cost-effective medicines that can have a major impact on patients' lives and to deliver significant savings to the health care system.

