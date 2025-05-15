UBS Upgrades Chimera Investment (LSE:0A7B)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Chimera Investment (LSE:0A7B) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 397 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 7.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0A7B is 0.10%, an increase of 8.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.56% to 57,917K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thornburg Investment Management holds 4,949K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,953K shares , representing a decrease of 0.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7B by 3.14% over the last quarter.

TIBAX - Thornburg Investment Income Builder Fund - holds 4,948K shares representing 6.11% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,499K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,529K shares , representing a decrease of 1.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7B by 13.87% over the last quarter.

IWM - iShares Russell 2000 ETF holds 2,190K shares representing 2.70% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,094K shares , representing an increase of 4.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7B by 10.87% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,957K shares representing 2.42% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,009K shares , representing a decrease of 2.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0A7B by 15.87% over the last quarter.

