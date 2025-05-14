UBS Upgrades Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (CIM.PRD)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CIM.PRD) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM.PRD is 0.64%, an increase of 8.69%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 4.58% to 1,850K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 753K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 746K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 691K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRD by 2.15% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 91K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares , representing an increase of 5.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRD by 3.63% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 81K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53K shares , representing an increase of 34.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRD by 40.63% over the last quarter.

VRP - Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 67K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 65K shares , representing an increase of 2.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRD by 6.81% over the last quarter.

