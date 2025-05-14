UBS Upgrades Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (CIM.PRC)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CIM.PRC) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 26 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 13.04% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM.PRC is 0.39%, an increase of 14.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.87% to 3,544K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 969K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 774K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 914K shares , representing a decrease of 18.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRC by 13.45% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 758K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 703K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRC by 3.83% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 373K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 422K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRC by 8.19% over the last quarter.

PFLD - AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 105K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 69K shares , representing an increase of 33.78%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRC by 41.88% over the last quarter.

