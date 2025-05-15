UBS Upgrades Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (CIM.PRB)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CIM.PRB) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 17 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM.PRB is 0.77%, an increase of 19.49%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.69% to 3,448K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,215K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FRIFX - Fidelity Real Estate Income Fund holds 627K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 673K shares , representing a decrease of 7.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRB by 6.37% over the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 567K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 526K shares , representing an increase of 7.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRB by 1.96% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 466K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 528K shares , representing a decrease of 13.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRB by 11.38% over the last quarter.

PFFV - Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF holds 147K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 141K shares , representing an increase of 4.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRB by 4.69% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.