UBS Upgrades Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (CIM.PRA)

Fintel reports that on May 14, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock (NYSE:CIM.PRA) from Neutral to Buy.

There are 7 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chimera Investment Corporation - Preferred Stock. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIM.PRA is 0.72%, an increase of 12.36%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 7.37% to 1,063K shares.

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 546K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFA - Virtus InfraCap U.S. Preferred Stock ETF holds 371K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares , representing an increase of 7.33%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRA by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust holds 46K shares.

OIOIX - AXS Income Opportunities Fund Class I holds 32K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Western Asset Mortgage Defined Opportunity Fund holds 32K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 32K shares , representing a decrease of 0.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIM.PRA by 5.41% over the last quarter.

