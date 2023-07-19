UBS Upgrades Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (CQP)

Fintel reports that on July 19, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit (AMEX:CQP) from Neutral to Buy .
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.85% Upside
As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 52.10. The forecasts range from a low of 43.43 to a high of $74.55. The average price target represents an increase of 5.85% from its latest reported closing price of 49.22.
The projected annual revenue for Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit is 14,338MM, a decrease of 14.63%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.38.
Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit Declares $0.78 Dividend
On April 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.78 per share ($3.10 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 8, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.30 per share.
At the current share price of $49.22 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 6.30%.
Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 6.76%, the lowest has been 4.79%, and the highest has been 11.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.22 (n=235).
The current dividend yield is 0.38 standard deviations below the historical average.
Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.48. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.
The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.67%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 207 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cheniere Energy Partners LP - Unit. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 2.36% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CQP is 0.74%, a decrease of 6.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.01% to 235,145K shares. The put/call ratio of CQP is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Blackstone Group holds 102,338K shares representing 21.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 102,146K shares, representing an increase of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 10.01% over the last quarter.
Brookfield Asset Management holds 101,620K shares representing 20.99% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
AMLP - ALERIAN MLP ETF holds 7,178K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,546K shares, representing an increase of 8.81%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 9.92% over the last quarter.
Alps Advisors holds 6,030K shares representing 1.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,199K shares, representing a decrease of 19.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 31.53% over the last quarter.
Energy Income Partners holds 2,766K shares representing 0.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,871K shares, representing a decrease of 3.78%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CQP by 56.03% over the last quarter.
