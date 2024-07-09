UBS Upgrades Chemours (CC)

Fintel reports that on July 9, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Chemours (NYSE:CC) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.64% Upside

As of July 4, 2024, the average one-year price target for Chemours is $31.17/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.25 to a high of $38.85. The average price target represents an increase of 39.64% from its latest reported closing price of $22.32 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Chemours is 7,348MM, an increase of 25.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.88.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 837 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chemours. This is an decrease of 36 owner(s) or 4.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CC is 0.16%, an increase of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.02% to 133,570K shares. The put/call ratio of CC is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 5,662K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,912K shares , representing an increase of 30.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 30.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,666K shares representing 3.13% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,653K shares , representing an increase of 0.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 23.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,621K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,506K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 23.14% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 4,091K shares representing 2.75% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,536K shares , representing an increase of 13.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 15.18% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,785K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,779K shares , representing an increase of 0.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CC by 23.17% over the last quarter.

Chemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Chemours Company is a global leader in Titanium Technologies, Fluoroproducts, and Chemical Solutions, providing its customers with solutions in a wide range of industries with market-defining products, application expertise and chemistry-based innovations. Chemours ingredients are found in plastics and coatings, refrigeration and air conditioning, mining, and general industrial manufacturing. Its flagship products include prominent brands such as Teflon™, Ti-Pure™, Krytox™, Viton™, Opteon™, Freon™ and Nafion™. In 2019, Chemours was named to Newsweek's list of America's Most Responsible Companies. The company has approximately 7,000 employees and 30 manufacturing sites serving approximately 3,700 customers in over 120 countries. Chemours is headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.