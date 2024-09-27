UBS Upgrades Certara (CERT)

Fintel reports that on September 27, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Certara (NasdaqGS:CERT) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.65% Upside

As of September 25, 2024, the average one-year price target for Certara is $17.51/share. The forecasts range from a low of $15.15 to a high of $22.05. The average price target represents an increase of 63.65% from its latest reported closing price of $10.70 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Certara is 438MM, an increase of 20.40%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 511 funds or institutions reporting positions in Certara. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 1.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CERT is 0.13%, an increase of 2.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 142,020K shares. The put/call ratio of CERT is 0.58, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mubadala Investment Co PJSC holds 9,615K shares representing 5.98% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Baillie Gifford holds 8,357K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,538K shares , representing a decrease of 2.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 70.45% over the last quarter.

Wasatch Advisors holds 7,365K shares representing 4.58% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,925K shares , representing an increase of 33.13%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 18.48% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 6,968K shares representing 4.33% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,260K shares , representing a decrease of 4.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 22.78% over the last quarter.

Geneva Capital Management holds 5,473K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,404K shares , representing an increase of 19.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CERT by 0.32% over the last quarter.

Certara Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Certara optimizes R&D productivity, commercial value and patient outcomes through its unique portfolio of model-informed drug development, regulatory science, and market access solutions. In fact, 90+% of all novel drugs approved by the US FDA in the past six years were supported by Certara software or services. Its clients include 1,600 global biopharmaceutical companies, leading academic institutions, and key regulatory agencies across 60 countries.

