UBS Upgrades CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF)

Fintel reports that on December 3, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for CenterPoint Energy (LSE:0HVF) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 2.79% Downside

As of November 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for CenterPoint Energy is 31.37 GBX/share. The forecasts range from a low of 29.09 GBX to a high of 34.42 GBX. The average price target represents a decrease of 2.79% from its latest reported closing price of 32.27 GBX / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CenterPoint Energy is 9,489MM, an increase of 10.81%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.63.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,329 funds or institutions reporting positions in CenterPoint Energy. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0HVF is 0.24%, an increase of 5.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.75% to 822,384K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 87,115K shares representing 13.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,651K shares , representing an increase of 2.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 8.89% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 44,723K shares representing 6.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,419K shares , representing an increase of 11.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 2.94% over the last quarter.

PRWCX - T. Rowe Price Capital Appreciation Fund holds 29,073K shares representing 4.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,437K shares , representing an increase of 12.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 2.76% over the last quarter.

AMRMX - AMERICAN MUTUAL FUND holds 27,879K shares representing 4.28% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 30,348K shares , representing a decrease of 8.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 18.83% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 23,289K shares representing 3.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,981K shares , representing an increase of 5.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0HVF by 4.05% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.