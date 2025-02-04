UBS Upgrades Caterpillar (SNSE:CAT)

Fintel reports that on February 3, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Caterpillar (SNSE:CAT) from Sell to Neutral.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,855 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an increase of 58 owner(s) or 1.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.44%, an increase of 1.63%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.92% to 383,398K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,734K shares representing 3.67% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 17,486K shares representing 3.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 19,291K shares , representing a decrease of 10.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 1.20% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,368K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,449K shares , representing a decrease of 0.52%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 9.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,700K shares representing 2.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,552K shares , representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 9.34% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,213K shares representing 2.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,146K shares , representing an increase of 0.66%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 9.02% over the last quarter.

