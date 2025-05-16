UBS Upgrades Caterpillar (CAT)

Fintel reports that on May 16, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.65% Upside

As of May 6, 2025, the average one-year price target for Caterpillar is $369.65/share. The forecasts range from a low of $274.72 to a high of $448.78. The average price target represents an increase of 5.65% from its latest reported closing price of $349.87 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Caterpillar is 66,650MM, an increase of 5.36%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 18.45.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Caterpillar. This is an decrease of 15 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAT is 0.40%, an increase of 8.92%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.59% to 372,207K shares. The put/call ratio of CAT is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance holds 17,669K shares representing 3.76% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,734K shares , representing a decrease of 0.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 42.94% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,125K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,368K shares , representing a decrease of 1.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 10.05% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,069K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,700K shares , representing an increase of 2.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 10,517K shares representing 2.24% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,450K shares , representing an increase of 0.64%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 50.90% over the last quarter.

Fisher Asset Management holds 9,210K shares representing 1.96% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,082K shares , representing an increase of 1.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAT by 0.31% over the last quarter.

Caterpillar Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Since 1925, Caterpillar Inc. has been helping our customers build a better world - making sustainable progress possible and driving positive change on every continent. With 2019 sales and revenues of $53.8 billion, Caterpillar is the world's leading manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and diesel-electric locomotives. Services offered throughout the product life cycle, cutting-edge technology and decades of product expertise set Caterpillar apart, providing exceptional value to help our customers succeed. The company principally operates through three primary segments - Construction Industries, Resource Industries and Energy & Transportation - and provides financing and related services through its Financial Products segment.

