UBS Upgrades Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Carrier Global (XTRA:4PN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.55% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carrier Global is 76,99 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 61,18 € to a high of 91,55 €. The average price target represents an increase of 7.55% from its latest reported closing price of 71,58 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carrier Global is 23,252MM, a decrease of 6.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,316 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 3.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 4PN is 0.24%, an increase of 4.39%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 8.24% to 1,040,902K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 95,210K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,477K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 84,729K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,336K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 20.96% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 53,110K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 47,510K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,584K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 4PN by 18.63% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 41,646K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

