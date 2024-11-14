UBS Upgrades Carrier Global (CARR)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.79% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Carrier Global is $83.88/share. The forecasts range from a low of $66.66 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from its latest reported closing price of $76.40 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Carrier Global is 22,896MM, a decrease of 7.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.89.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,317 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carrier Global. This is an increase of 86 owner(s) or 3.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CARR is 0.24%, an increase of 4.35%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5.89% to 1,040,902K shares. The put/call ratio of CARR is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Research Global Investors holds 95,210K shares representing 10.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 95,477K shares , representing a decrease of 0.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 20.53% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 84,729K shares representing 9.44% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83,336K shares , representing an increase of 1.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 20.96% over the last quarter.

BlackRock holds 53,110K shares representing 5.92% ownership of the company.

Capital World Investors holds 47,510K shares representing 5.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,584K shares , representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CARR by 18.63% over the last quarter.

AGTHX - GROWTH FUND OF AMERICA holds 41,646K shares representing 4.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Carrier Global Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Founded by the inventor of modern air conditioning, Carrier is a world leader in high-technology heating, air-conditioning and refrigeration solutions. Carrier experts provide sustainable solutions, integrating energy-efficient products, building controls and energy services for residential, commercial, retail, transport and food service customers. Carrier is a part of Carrier Global Corporation, the leading global provider of healthy, safe and sustainable building and cold chain solutions.

