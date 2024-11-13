UBS Upgrades Buckle (BKE)

Fintel reports that on November 12, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Buckle (NYSE:BKE) from Sell to Neutral.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 33.59% Downside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Buckle is $31.62/share. The forecasts range from a low of $31.31 to a high of $32.55. The average price target represents a decrease of 33.59% from its latest reported closing price of $47.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Buckle is 1,395MM, an increase of 13.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.49.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 556 funds or institutions reporting positions in Buckle. This is an decrease of 9 owner(s) or 1.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BKE is 0.18%, an increase of 2.93%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.00% to 35,851K shares. The put/call ratio of BKE is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CALF - Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF holds 2,081K shares representing 4.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,123K shares , representing a decrease of 2.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 6.86% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 1,912K shares representing 3.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,981K shares , representing a decrease of 3.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 8.01% over the last quarter.

Pacer Advisors holds 1,674K shares representing 3.36% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,100K shares , representing a decrease of 25.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 11.51% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,306K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,050K shares , representing an increase of 19.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 14.40% over the last quarter.

SDVY - First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF holds 1,239K shares representing 2.49% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 981K shares , representing an increase of 20.86%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BKE by 0.79% over the last quarter.

Buckle Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Offering a unique mix of high-quality,on-trend apparel, accessories, and footwear, Buckle caters to fashion-conscious young men and women. Known as a denim destination, each store carries a wide selection of fits, styles, and finishes from leading denim brands, including the Company's exclusive brand, BKE. Headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, Buckle currently operates 445 retail stores in 42 states which includes the closing of one store during fiscal December. The Company operated 448 stores in 42 states as of January 7, 2020.

