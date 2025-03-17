UBS Upgrades Blackstone (BMV:BX)

Fintel reports that on March 17, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Blackstone (BMV:BX) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,364 funds or institutions reporting positions in Blackstone. This is an decrease of 11 owner(s) or 0.80% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BX is 0.53%, an increase of 13.78%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.58% to 472,503K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital World Investors holds 32,869K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,772K shares , representing a decrease of 14.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BX by 4.06% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 23,940K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,107K shares , representing an increase of 11.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 25.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,624K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,838K shares , representing a decrease of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 9.92% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 19,544K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,858K shares , representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 10.40% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 15,341K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,896K shares , representing an increase of 2.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BX by 11.06% over the last quarter.

