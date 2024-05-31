UBS Upgrades Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (BILI)

Fintel reports that on May 31, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:BILI) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.68% Upside

As of May 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 15.24. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $26.04. The average price target represents an increase of 5.68% from its latest reported closing price of 14.42.

The projected annual revenue for Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt () is 32,451MM, an increase of 40.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.99.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 191 funds or institutions reporting positions in Bilibili Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 11 owner(s) or 6.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to BILI is 0.31%, an increase of 22.25%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 30.67% to 81,668K shares. The put/call ratio of BILI is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Yiheng Capital Management holds 13,637K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,782K shares , representing a decrease of 1.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 12.45% over the last quarter.

Marshall Wace, Llp holds 8,029K shares representing 1.95% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,234K shares , representing an increase of 72.18%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 197.46% over the last quarter.

Millennium Management holds 7,404K shares representing 1.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 397K shares , representing an increase of 94.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 1,593.45% over the last quarter.

ARTYX - Artisan Developing World Fund Investor Shares holds 2,718K shares representing 0.66% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,319K shares , representing a decrease of 22.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 32.50% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,666K shares representing 0.65% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,010K shares , representing an increase of 24.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in BILI by 70.00% over the last quarter.

Bilibili Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Bilibili represents an iconic brand and a leading video community with a mission to enrich the everyday life of young generations in China. Bilibili offers a wide array of video-based content with All the Videos You like as its value proposition. Bilibili builds its community around aspiring users, high-quality content, talented content creators and the strong emotional bond among them. Bilibili pioneered the ''bullet chatting'' feature, a live commenting function that has transformed the viewing experience by displaying thoughts and feelings of other audience viewing the same video. It has now become the welcoming home of diverse cultures and interests and destination for discovering cultural trends and phenomena for young generations in China.

