UBS Upgrades Axalta Coating Systems (LSE:0U6C)

Fintel reports that on April 7, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for Axalta Coating Systems (LSE:0U6C) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 890 funds or institutions reporting positions in Axalta Coating Systems. This is an decrease of 7 owner(s) or 0.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 0U6C is 0.25%, an increase of 4.85%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.35% to 281,600K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 14,322K shares representing 6.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,561K shares , representing a decrease of 1.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 3.03% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 11,322K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,334K shares , representing an increase of 8.73%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 5.71% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 11,281K shares representing 5.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,230K shares , representing an increase of 0.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 6.93% over the last quarter.

VETAX - Victory Sycamore Established Value Fund holds 7,625K shares representing 3.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,330K shares , representing an increase of 3.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 4.46% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 7,104K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,856K shares , representing an increase of 3.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 0U6C by 5.90% over the last quarter.

