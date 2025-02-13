UBS Upgrades AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt () (AZN)

Fintel reports that on February 13, 2025, UBS upgraded their outlook for AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt () (NasdaqGS:AZN) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 13.43% Upside

As of January 29, 2025, the average one-year price target for AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt () is $84.43/share. The forecasts range from a low of $40.31 to a high of $118.47. The average price target represents an increase of 13.43% from its latest reported closing price of $74.43 / share.

The projected annual revenue for AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt () is 52,474MM, a decrease of 2.96%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 10.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,709 funds or institutions reporting positions in AstraZeneca PLC - Depositary Receipt (). This is an decrease of 33 owner(s) or 1.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AZN is 0.35%, an increase of 21.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.81% to 647,140K shares. The put/call ratio of AZN is 0.38, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 62,893K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 64,940K shares , representing a decrease of 3.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 6.92% over the last quarter.

Primecap Management holds 41,020K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,980K shares , representing a decrease of 2.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 13.44% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 37,039K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 37,247K shares , representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 87.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 36,821K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 36,704K shares , representing an increase of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AZN by 6.64% over the last quarter.

VPMCX - Vanguard PRIMECAP Fund Investor Shares holds 25,730K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Astrazeneca Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AstraZeneca plc is a British-Swedish multinational pharmaceutical and biotechnology company with its headquarters at the Cambridge Biomedical Campus in Cambridge, England.

