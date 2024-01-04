UBS Upgrades Armstrong World Industries (AWI)

Fintel reports that on January 4, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 4.66% Downside

As of December 15, 2023, the average one-year price target for Armstrong World Industries is 91.01. The forecasts range from a low of 75.75 to a high of $111.30. The average price target represents a decrease of 4.66% from its latest reported closing price of 95.45.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Armstrong World Industries is 1,415MM, an increase of 9.91%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.45.

Armstrong World Industries Declares $0.28 Dividend

On October 18, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.12 annualized). Shareholders of record as of November 2, 2023 received the payment on November 16, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.25 per share.

At the current share price of $95.45 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.17%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.04%, the lowest has been 0.70%, and the highest has been 1.56%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.23 (n=233).

The current dividend yield is 0.56 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.33%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 567 funds or institutions reporting positions in Armstrong World Industries. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 2.72% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWI is 0.25%, an increase of 3.27%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.19% to 57,183K shares. The put/call ratio of AWI is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 4,936K shares representing 11.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,897K shares, representing an increase of 0.79%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 3.90% over the last quarter.

London Co Of Virginia holds 2,623K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,578K shares, representing an increase of 1.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 5.78% over the last quarter.

River Road Asset Management holds 2,080K shares representing 4.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,037K shares, representing an increase of 2.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 3.29% over the last quarter.

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,985K shares representing 4.49% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,972K shares, representing an increase of 0.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 4.22% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 1,757K shares representing 3.98% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,740K shares, representing an increase of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWI by 0.66% over the last quarter.

Armstrong World Industries Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Armstrong World Industries, Inc. provides home improvement solutions. The Company offers ceilings, walls, roof deck, and plasterform castings for commercial spaces and homes. Armstrong World Industries serves customers worldwide.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.