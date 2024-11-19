UBS Upgrades American Water Works (AWK)

Fintel reports that on November 19, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.21% Upside

As of October 22, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Water Works is $146.52/share. The forecasts range from a low of $125.24 to a high of $172.20. The average price target represents an increase of 7.21% from its latest reported closing price of $136.67 / share.

The projected annual revenue for American Water Works is 4,424MM, a decrease of 2.02%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.22.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,744 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Water Works. This is an increase of 27 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWK is 0.27%, an increase of 1.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.67% to 186,314K shares. The put/call ratio of AWK is 0.82, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 17,744K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 6,868K shares representing 3.52% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,903K shares , representing a decrease of 0.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 6.03% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,156K shares representing 3.16% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,112K shares , representing an increase of 0.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 3.51% over the last quarter.

Impax Asset Management Group holds 5,678K shares representing 2.91% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,902K shares , representing a decrease of 21.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 9.93% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,000K shares representing 2.57% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AWK by 1.96% over the last quarter.

American Water Works Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

With a history dating back to 1886, American Water is the largest and most geographically diverse U.S. publicly traded water and wastewater utility company. The company employs more than 6,800 dedicated professionals who provide regulated and market-based drinking water, wastewater and other related services to 15 million people in 46 states. American Water provides safe, clean, affordable and reliable water services to our customers to make sure we keep their lives flowing.

