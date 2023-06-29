UBS Upgrades American States Water (AWR)

Fintel reports that on June 28, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for American States Water (NYSE:AWR) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.40% Upside

As of June 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for American States Water is 95.20. The forecasts range from a low of 82.82 to a high of $109.20. The average price target represents an increase of 11.40% from its latest reported closing price of 85.46.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American States Water is 532MM, a decrease of 2.29%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.75.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 652 funds or institutions reporting positions in American States Water. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 0.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AWR is 0.15%, a decrease of 9.11%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.82% to 30,276K shares. The put/call ratio of AWR is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 2,696K shares representing 7.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,739K shares, representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 8.13% over the last quarter.

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 1,478K shares representing 4.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,816K shares, representing a decrease of 22.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 19.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 1,148K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,132K shares, representing an increase of 1.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 10.01% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 1,132K shares representing 3.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,079K shares, representing an increase of 4.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 2.26% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,080K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,161K shares, representing a decrease of 7.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AWR by 92.12% over the last quarter.

American States Water Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

American States Water Company is the parent of Golden State Water Company, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc. and American States Utility Services, Inc., serving over one million people in nine states. Through its water utility subsidiary, Golden State Water Company, the company provides water service to approximately 261,500 customer connections located within more than 80 communities in Northern, Coastal and Southern California. Through its electric utility subsidiary, Bear Valley Electric Service, Inc., the company distributes electricity to approximately 24,500 customer connections in the City of Big Bear Lake and surrounding areas in San Bernardino County, California. Through its contracted services subsidiary, American States Utility Services, Inc., the company provides operations, maintenance and construction management services for water distribution and wastewater collection and treatment facilities located on eleven military bases throughout the country under 50-year privatization contracts with the U.S. government. American States Water Company has paid dividends to shareholders every year since 1931, increasing the dividends received by shareholders each calendar year since 1954.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.