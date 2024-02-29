UBS Upgrades American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (AXL)

Fintel reports that on February 28, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings (NYSE:AXL) from Sell to Neutral .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.26% Upside

As of February 24, 2024, the average one-year price target for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 8.16. The forecasts range from a low of 6.06 to a high of $11.55. The average price target represents an increase of 23.26% from its latest reported closing price of 6.62.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings is 6,265MM, an increase of 3.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.31.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 499 funds or institutions reporting positions in American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings. This is a decrease of 3 owner(s) or 0.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AXL is 0.08%, a decrease of 1.64%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.95% to 134,020K shares. The put/call ratio of AXL is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Pacer Advisors holds 8,870K shares representing 7.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 7,861K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,911K shares, representing a decrease of 0.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 4.29% over the last quarter.

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss holds 5,853K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,927K shares, representing a decrease of 1.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 11.21% over the last quarter.

FMCSX - Fidelity Mid-Cap Stock Fund holds 3,352K shares representing 2.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,378K shares, representing a decrease of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AXL by 17.83% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,339K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

AAM delivers POWER that moves the world. As a leading global tier 1 automotive supplier, AAM designs, engineers and manufactures driveline and metal forming technologies that are making the next generation of vehicles smarter, lighter, safer and more efficient. Headquartered in Detroit, AAM has approximately 20,000 associates operating at nearly 80 facilities in 17 countries to support its customers on global and regional platforms with a focus on quality, operational excellence and technology leadership.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.