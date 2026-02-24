UBS Upgrades América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (AMX)

Fintel reports that on February 24, 2026, UBS upgraded their outlook for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt (NYSE:AMX) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.73% Downside

As of February 4, 2026, the average one-year price target for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is $21.45/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.03 to a high of $22.29. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.73% from its latest reported closing price of $23.76 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt is 910,868MM, a decrease of 3.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 369 funds or institutions reporting positions in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. - Depositary Receipt. This is an decrease of 25 owner(s) or 6.35% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AMX is 0.22%, an increase of 11.26%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.92% to 230,751K shares. The put/call ratio of AMX is 0.34, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 40,355K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 56,261K shares , representing a decrease of 39.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 31.45% over the last quarter.

ANWPX - NEW PERSPECTIVE FUND holds 23,255K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Lazard Asset Management holds 17,668K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,704K shares , representing a decrease of 0.20%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 37.54% over the last quarter.

Westwood Global Investments holds 12,597K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,135K shares , representing a decrease of 4.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AMX by 51.16% over the last quarter.

NEWFX - NEW WORLD FUND INC holds 10,094K shares. No change in the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.