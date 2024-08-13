UBS Upgrades Alcoa (XTRA:185)

Fintel reports that on August 12, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for Alcoa (XTRA:185) from Sell to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 53.63% Upside

As of August 5, 2024, the average one-year price target for Alcoa is 42,73 €/share. The forecasts range from a low of 34,57 € to a high of 53,42 €. The average price target represents an increase of 53.63% from its latest reported closing price of 27,82 € / share.

The projected annual revenue for Alcoa is 13,166MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 5.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 866 funds or institutions reporting positions in Alcoa. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 185 is 0.21%, an increase of 13.53%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.79% to 168,614K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,619K shares representing 2.18% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,603K shares , representing an increase of 0.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 9.14% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,556K shares representing 2.15% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,418K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 8.26% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,579K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,544K shares , representing an increase of 0.77%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 7.73% over the last quarter.

Slate Path Capital holds 3,941K shares representing 1.53% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,460K shares , representing an increase of 37.58%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 42.18% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,082K shares representing 1.19% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,131K shares , representing a decrease of 1.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 185 by 8.07% over the last quarter.

