UBS Upgrades Agiliti (AGTI)

Fintel reports that on November 14, 2023, UBS upgraded their outlook for Agiliti (NYSE:AGTI) from Neutral to Buy .

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 64.78% Upside

As of November 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Agiliti is 11.27. The forecasts range from a low of 5.81 to a high of $16.80. The average price target represents an increase of 64.78% from its latest reported closing price of 6.84.

The projected annual revenue for Agiliti is 1,204MM, an increase of 3.41%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.93.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 354 funds or institutions reporting positions in Agiliti. This is an increase of 26 owner(s) or 7.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AGTI is 0.27%, a decrease of 17.47%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.93% to 158,060K shares. The put/call ratio of AGTI is 0.49, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Thomas H Lee Partners holds 98,195K shares representing 72.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,080K shares representing 3.77% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,907K shares, representing an increase of 3.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 659.40% over the last quarter.

VSEIX - JPMorgan Small Cap Equity Fund Class I holds 3,428K shares representing 2.54% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

JATTX - Janus Henderson Triton Fund Class T holds 3,368K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,707K shares, representing a decrease of 10.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 6.39% over the last quarter.

CCVAX - Calvert Small-Cap Fund holds 3,096K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,684K shares, representing an increase of 13.32%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AGTI by 13.27% over the last quarter.

Agiliti Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Agiliti is an essential service provider to the U.S. healthcare industry with solutions that help support a more efficient, safe and sustainable healthcare delivery system. The company ensures healthcare providers have the critical medical equipment they need to care for patients—wherever and whenever it’s needed—with a service model that helps lower costs, reduce waste and maintain the highest quality standard of medical device management in the industry.

