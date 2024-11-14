UBS Upgrades 3M (SNSE:MMMCL)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for 3M (SNSE:MMMCL) from Neutral to Buy.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,893 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMMCL is 0.31%, an increase of 12.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.13% to 439,302K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 40,398K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,506K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,383K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,203K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,928K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,556K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 86.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 36.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,294K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,288K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMMCL by 35.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.