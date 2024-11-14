UBS Upgrades 3M (MMM)

Fintel reports that on November 13, 2024, UBS upgraded their outlook for 3M (NYSE:MMM) from Neutral to Buy.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.51% Upside

As of October 21, 2024, the average one-year price target for 3M is $143.94/share. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $170.10. The average price target represents an increase of 9.51% from its latest reported closing price of $131.45 / share.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for 3M is 35,289MM, an increase of 8.12%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 11.15.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2,893 funds or institutions reporting positions in 3M. This is an increase of 159 owner(s) or 5.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to MMM is 0.31%, an increase of 13.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 13.64% to 439,302K shares. The put/call ratio of MMM is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock holds 40,398K shares representing 7.42% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 17,506K shares representing 3.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,383K shares , representing an increase of 0.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 5.65% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 14,203K shares representing 2.61% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,928K shares , representing an increase of 1.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 7.00% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,556K shares representing 2.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,651K shares , representing an increase of 86.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 36.44% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 11,294K shares representing 2.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,288K shares , representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in MMM by 35.25% over the last quarter.

3M Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

3M Company is a diversified corporation manufacturing a wide range of products, including abrasives, adhesive tape and related products, and consumer-electronics components. It is headquartered in St. Paul, Minnesota. 3M apply science in collaborative ways to improve lives daily. With $32 billion in sales, 96,000 employees connect with customers all around the world.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.