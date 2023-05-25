UBS (UBS) Down 1.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for UBS (UBS). Shares have lost about 1.5% in that time frame, underperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is UBS due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important catalysts.

UBS Q1 Earnings & Revenues Decline Y/Y, Expenses Escalate

UBS Group AG reported first-quarter 2023 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.03 billion, down 51.8% from the prior-year quarter.



The company’s quarterly performance was worrisome, as there were increases in expenses. Also, lower revenues acted as a major headwind.



The performance of the Personal & Corporate Banking division is impressive. However, the Asset Management arm, Group Functions, The Investment Bank and Global Wealth Management segments did not perform well.

Revenues Decrease & Expenses Increase

UBS Group AG’s total revenues decreased 6.8% from the prior-year quarter to $8.74 billion.



Operating expenses increased 8.7% year over year to $7.21 billion.



UBS Group AG reported total credit loss expenses of $38 million in the quarter compared with expenses of $18 million in the year-ago quarter.

Business Divisions’ Performance

Global Wealth Management’s first-quarter operating profit before tax was $1.21 billion, down 7.2% year over year. The fall was driven by a decrease in recurring net fee income and transaction-based income.



Asset Management’s operating profit before tax declined 46% year over year to $94 million. The fall was mainly due to a decline in total revenues.



Personal & Corporate Banking reported an operating profit before tax of $553 million, up 40% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in revenues.



The Investment Bank unit’s operating profit before tax was $477 million, down 48.6% from the prior-year quarter. The fall was due to a decline in total revenues in global banking, as well as the global markets business arm.



Group Functions reported an operating loss before tax of $890 million in the reported quarter compared with a loss of $112 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Position Declines

Total assets decreased 4.6% from the end of the previous quarter to $1.05 trillion.



CET1 capital decreased marginally year over year to $44.59 billion. As of Mar 31, 2023, UBS Group AG’s invested assets were $4.16 trillion, down 5% year over year.



UBS Group AG’s return on CET1 capital was 9.1% as of Mar 31, 2023, compared with 19% as of Mar 31, 2022.



The risk-weighted assets (RWA) increased 3.1% year over year to $321.7 billion.

Capital Deployment Activities

In the reported quarter, UBS Group AG repurchased shares worth $1.3 billion.

Outlook (Standalone Basis)

2Q23

The company expects NII to sequentially decline in the mid-single-digit range.

2023

NII is expected to be broadly in line with the fourth-quarter 2022 annualized level.



It expects costs, excluding the impact of the acquisition, litigation and foreign exchange, to increase 2-3%. It is on track to deliver $1.1 billion in gross cost savings by the year end.



The CET1 capital ratio and the CET1 leverage ratio are targeted at around 13% and 3.7%, respectively. It projects regulatory-driven updates to models to increase RWA by $4 billion. Model updates increased RWA by $1.1 billion in first-quarter 2023.

