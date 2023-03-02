UBS (UBS) Down 0.4% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound?

It has been about a month since the last earnings report for UBS (UBS). Shares have lost about 0.4% in that time frame, outperforming the S&P 500.

Will the recent negative trend continue leading up to its next earnings release, or is UBS due for a breakout? Before we dive into how investors and analysts have reacted as of late, let's take a quick look at its most recent earnings report in order to get a better handle on the important drivers.

UBS Q4 Earnings Improve Y/Y, Revenues & Expenses Decline

UBS Group AG reported fourth-quarter 2022 net profit attributable to shareholders of $1.65 billion, up 22.6% from the prior-year quarter.



The company’s quarterly performance was aided by a decline in expenses. However, lower revenues acted as a headwind.



The performances of the Global Wealth Management and the Personal & Corporate Banking divisions were impressive. However, the Asset Management arm and the Investment Bank did not perform well.

Total Revenues & Expenses Decline

UBS’s total revenues decreased 7.8% from the prior-year quarter to $8.03 billion.



Operating expenses decreased 13.1% year over year to $6.09 billion.



UBS reported total credit loss expenses of $7 million in the quarter against a release of $27 million witnessed in the year-ago quarter.

Business Divisions’ Performance

Global Wealth Management’s fourth-quarter operating profit before tax was $1.06 billion, up 87.9% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in net interest income and other income.



Asset Management’s operating profit declined 62.9% year over year to $124 million. The fall was mainly due to a decline in total revenues.



Personal & Corporate Banking reported an operating profit before tax of $529 million, up 44.9% year over year. The rise was driven by an increase in revenues and lower expenses.



The Investment Bank unit’s operating profit before tax was $112 million, down 84.3% from the prior-year quarter. The fall was due to a decline in total revenues in global banking, as well as the global markets business arm.



Group Functions reported an operating profit before tax of $114 million in the reported quarter against a loss of $246 million in the year-ago quarter.

Capital Position Decent

Total assets decreased marginally from the end of the previous quarter to $1.10 trillion.



CET1 capital increased marginally year over year to $45.46 billion. As of Dec 31, 2022, UBS's invested assets were $3.96 trillion, down 13.9% year over year.



UBS’s return on CET1 capital was 14.7% as of Dec 31, 2022, compared with 11.9% as of Dec 31, 2021.



The risk-weighted assets increased 5.7% year over year to $319.6 billion.

Share Repurchase Update

In 2022, the company repurchased $5.6 billion of common stock under its 2022 share repurchase program.

