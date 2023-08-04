UBS to sell Credit Suisse property unit in Brazil -local media

SAO PAULO, Aug 4 (Reuters) - Global financial services firm UBS UBSG.S has resumed the sale of the Credit Suisse real estate business in Brazil, a Brazilian news outlet reported on Friday, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Brazil Journal reported that UBS is in talks with potential buyers for the local real estate business, which currently holds over 10 billion reais ($2.05 billion) in assets under management.

UBS bought banking powerhouse Credit Suisse in a $3.4 billion deal completed in June, and since then has reviewed some of the bank's operations across the globe.

Both UBS and Credit Suisse declined to comment to Reuters on the matter.

($1 = 4.8733 reais)

(Reporting by Carolina Pulice and Peter Frontini; Editing by Leslie Adler)

