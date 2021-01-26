Markets
UBS To Nominate Claudia Böckstiegel, Patrick Firmenich As Board Members At AGM

(RTTNews) - Swiss banking giant UBS Group AG (UBS) Tuesday announced that its Board of Directors will nominate Claudia Böckstiegel and Patrick Firmenich for election to the Board at the Annual General Meeting on April 8.

Böckstiegel has been General Counsel and member of the Enlarged Executive Committee of Roche Holding AG since 2020.

Firmenich has been the Chairman of the Board of Firmenich International SA since 2016.

