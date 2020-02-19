UBS to name ING's Ralph Hamers as CEO - FT

Adds details from FT report, background, UBS declined to comment

Feb 19 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS Group UBSG.S is set to name ING Groep INGA.ASChief Executive OfficerRalph Hamers as its new head, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the decision.

Hamers will succeed Sergio Ermotti, who has been with the company for close to a decade, the FT reported.

UBS Chairman Axel Weber offered the job to Hamers after concluding he was the most capable and experienced candidate, according to the report.

Weber had approached Hamers months ago after it was decided that Ermotti's tenure as the CEO would not be extended, the FT reported.

Earlier on Wednesday, ING abruptly pulled a planned bond issue, saying new information has come to light that meant it needed to delay it.

Ermotti has earned plaudits for helping rebuild the bank after the financial crisis, with a focus on wealth management.

However, the share price has fallen over the past year, hit by a 4.5 billion euro ($4.86 billion) fine in a French tax fraud case.

A spokeswoman for UBS declined to comment. ING wasn’t immediately available for comment.

($1 = 0.9252 euros)

