UBS to name ING's Ralph Hamers as CEO - FT

Shubham Kalia Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Arnd Wiegmann

UBS Group AG is set to name Ralph Hamers, the chief executive officer of ING Groep NV, as its new head, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Hamers will succeed Sergio Ermotti, the FT reported.

UBS and ING did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

