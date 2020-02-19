UBS to name ING's Ralph Hamers as CEO - FT

Feb 19 (Reuters) - UBS Group AG UBSG.S is set to name Ralph Hamers, the chief executive officer of ING Groep NV INGA.AS, as its new head, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday.

Hamers will succeed Sergio Ermotti, the FT reported.

UBS and ING did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

(Reporting by Shubham Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Shubham.Kalia@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822677;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.