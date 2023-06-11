News & Insights

UBS to impose restrictions on Credit Suisse bankers after takeover complete, FT says

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

June 11, 2023 — 04:30 pm EDT

Written by Rishabh Jaiswal for Reuters ->

Adds details from FT report in paragraphs 3-4, adds background in paragraph 5

June 11 (Reuters) - UBS AG UBSG.S is set to impose tight restrictions on Credit Suisse CSGN.S bankers, including a ban on new clients from high-risk countries and on complex financial products, the Financial Times said on Sunday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Bloomberg News reported on Saturday that the emergency takeover of Credit Suisse by UBS will close on Monday.

UBS has come up with a list of nearly two dozen "red lines" that prohibit Credit Suisse staff from a range of activities, which include taking on clients from countries such as Libya, Russia, Sudan and Venezuela and launching new products without approval from UBS managers, the FT report added.

Ukrainian politicians and state-owned enterprises will also be blocked to prevent potential money laundering, the report said.

The Swiss government agreed on Friday to guarantee up to 9 billion Swiss francs ($9.96 billion) of losses UBS may incur from the sale of its rival's assets beyond 5 billion francs the lender is due to cover itself.

Credit Suisse declined to comment, while UBS did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 0.9038 Swiss francs)

(Reporting by Rishabh Jaiswal in Bengaluru; editing by Paul Simao)

((rishabh.jaiswal@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.