UBS to hold virtual annual meeting on April 8

ZURICH, Jan 4 (Reuters) - UBS Group UBSG.S will hold its next annual shareholders meeting on April 8, earlier than scheduled and once again online due to coronavirus restrictions, the Swiss bank said on Monday.

"To accelerate and tighten the annual reporting cycle, the board of directors of UBS Group AG has decided to hold future annual general meetings (AGM) at the beginning of April. The earlier AGM date aligns with UBS's intention to publish its annual report in early March," it said.

