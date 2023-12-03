UBS to expand presence in U.S. market - Swiss paper

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S plans to expand its presence in the U.S. market as part of its strategy to hit $150 billion in net new money, or inflow of new funds, per year, an executive told Swiss newspaper NZZ Am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

The fourth-largest asset manager in the United States plans to invest heavily over the next three years, Iqbal Kahn, head of its asset management division, told the paper.

(Reporting by Victoria Waldersee, Paul Arnold Editing by Bernadette Baum)

