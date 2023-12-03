News & Insights

UBS to expand presence in U.S. market - Swiss paper

December 03, 2023 — 06:06 am EST

Written by Victoria Waldersee and Paul Arnold for Reuters ->

Dec 3 (Reuters) - Swiss bank UBS UBSG.S plans to expand its presence in the U.S. market as part of its strategy to hit $150 billion in net new money, or inflow of new funds, per year, an executive told Swiss newspaper NZZ Am Sonntag in an interview published on Sunday.

The fourth-largest asset manager in the United States plans to invest heavily over the next three years, Iqbal Kahn, head of its asset management division, told the paper.

